RONDA man arrested for kidnapping his former partner, against who she had a restraining order in place



National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Ronda have arrested a man as allegedly being responsible for the crimes of illegal detention and violation of his sentence, after he allegedly entered the home of his former partner and detained her for two days against her will, after taking her mobile phone and subsequently stealing her documentation and other belongings.

In a statement from Ronda Provincial Police Station, they have reported that the arrested man, 57 years old and of Spanish nationality, had a previous history of the mistreatment of females, and, more specifically, several complaints had previously been lodged against him by the victim.

An investigation had reportedly been launched into this individual by the National Police on June 17, as a result of a complaint filed by a woman who referred to having been the victim of an illegal detention by her former partner, against whom, a judge had already previously issued a restraining order against.

According to the police statement, the suspect allegedly entered the home of his former partner, took the mobile phone from her, and held her captive for two days against her will, and after those 48 hours of keeping her locked up, before he left the home, he stole various effects, including her documentation.

Once all the points of the woman’s complaint had been verified, the officers identified and located the alleged perpetrator of the events, proceeding to arrest him as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of illegal detention and another of the violation of his restraining order sentence, and he has been taken into custody awaiting appearing before a judge for sentencing, as reported by malagahoy.es.

