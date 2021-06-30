Protection of Biodiversity in the Natural Area of Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs

NERJA Council proposes the protection of biodiversity and more resources for Maro.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, this morning, June 30, proposed the promotion of a European project for the protection of biodiversity in the Natural Area of the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs to the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP). He has also demanded greater attention to the development of actions to preserve our protected area and promote sustainable tourism.

The environmental initiative announced by José Alberto Armijo has been shared by the mayor of Almunecar, Trinidad Herrera, for which both councillors have committed to transferring the proposal to the Territorial Delegations for Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia in Malaga and Granada to get involved in its development.

In Andalucia, through the TUNE UP project, a pilot initiative is being worked on in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park and its area of influence, in which a participatory process has been developed led by the FAMP and the municipalities integrated with the Park, Almería, Carboneras and Níjar, which has concluded in an Action Plan for the improvement of this protected area with a series of specific actions based on a model of sustainable socio-economic development.

