Pet shop manager convicted of selling endangered animals in Spain.

A pet shop manager in Spain’s Seville has been convicted of selling up to 14 endangered animals.

A Seville court has convicted a pet shop manager of selling endangered species including a crested gecko, a Madagascar day gecko, a panther chameleon, a Harris’s eagle and eight python snakes. The crimes fall under the regulations for the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals.

All the animals had been kept by the pet shop manager who failed to comply with regulations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and the European Union regulation on the protection of wild fauna and flora.

Officers from the Guardia Civil had initially inspected the pet shop in January 2019 and discovered that there were “up to 14 animals of endangered species for sale” in the pet shop according to Europa press who have accessed the man’s sentence, which was issued by Seville’s 15th Criminal Court.

The species discovered in the shop included a crested gecko, a Madagascar day gecko, a panther chameleon, a Harris’s eagle, eight python snakes, a monitor lizard and a false map turtle as reported 20 minutes. The species fall under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and the European Union regulation on the protection of wild fauna and flora.

Sadly, the poor animals had been kept in the shop and according to the sentence were considered to be: “in inappropriate conditions, due to non-compliance with Royal Decree 7/2018, which establishes the requirements for documentation, possession and marking of endangered species of wild fauna.”

The man has been sentenced and fined a sum of 1,200 euros. He has also been disqualified from being employed in animal -related jobs for two years and banned from hunting or fishing for the same length of time.

