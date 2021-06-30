Organization dismantled in Malaga that stole luxury cars

THE National Police has dismantled in Malaga a criminal organization specialising in the theft of luxury vehicles exported to Eastern European countries. The operation known as ‘Modena’ took advantage of sophisticated means to intervene with which the security systems of high-end vehicles were violated.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, those detained, of Russian, Romanian, Moldovan and Ukrainian nationality, have been arrested as allegedly responsible for the crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, robbery with force and documentary falsification. The economic damage caused would amount to more than €3 million. The organization also had a five-axle trailer with a large load capacity to carry out the transnational transport of vehicle parts. In the case of passing controls, they presented false invoices from various scrap yards.

Two high-end vehicles have been intervened and numerous pieces of various brands of luxury vehicles scrapped and in perfect condition, all denounced as stolen. Also in the searches carried out, six gasoline tanks, 32 engines, 24 gearboxes, 29 switchboards, 16 doors, 18 wheels, six batteries, six radiators, six roof covers, two cut roofs, 20 vehicle seats, have been seized. In addition, five electric roofs, front windows, pedals, spotlights, gears and tools to carry out the breakdowns have been located by officers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The National Police have reported that it is expected that this Wednesday, June 30, the Government Subdelegate, the head of the Malaga Provincial Police Station, together with the head of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade and the head of the investigative unit will report on the police operation.