Music and Urban Circus in the Parks of Las Lagunas de Mijas

MIJAS to hold events this Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3.

Mijas continues working for a safe summer with the Department of Fiestas scheduling two activities for this Friday and Saturday in the centre of Las Lagunas. A concert by El Callejón in Parque Andalucia will be held on Friday, July 2, and an urban circus show for the youngest of the house on July 3 in Parque María Zambrano.

“On the part of the Town Council we continue working on all summer initiatives, but all those that we do not see as 100 per cent safe we have preferred to leave on the table because we want a safe summer”, details the mayor of Fiestas, Tamara Vera.

She recalled that “infections today are on the rise and we have to be consistent with the situation in which we find ourselves. We continue working on initiatives for this summer but always putting health first”.

Among those safe activities are the El Callejón concert and the urban circus in Las Lagunas, events that “would be holidays in our municipality. We want Las Lagunas to have a festive movement within the greatest of prudence”, said Vera.

Both activities will take place at 9:30pm with limited capacity and respecting all security measures to enjoy “a show at street level, always in a family environment but above all very safe”, emphasised Vera, who anticipates that “summer is very long and, as the population is more immunised, the rhythm of activities in the municipality will increase”.

The Department of Festivities explained that these activities are born “with the desire to shelter the shops in the area” and ask the neighbours for “maximum prudence so that the cases continue to decline.”

