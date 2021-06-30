Mijas to Promote Tourism with Virtual Tours

MIJAS Council will use a new virtual tool to promote the town.

The Councillor for Tourism, José Carlos Martín, presented the ‘Virtual visit to Mijas’ this morning, June 30. The new tool was launched by the department to show telematically the most outstanding benefits of the municipality and awaken interest to visit the town, especially in the medium and long term.

“We have two different models of audiovisual material. One of a duration of 16 minutes and another of almost three. It is a guided tour of the most prominent places in the town so that both tour operators and people interested in coming to Mijas can get an idea of what they will find when they arrive and what activities they can do ”, the councillor pointed out.

Although the action is aimed at the national public as it is in the Spanish language it is also aimed at the global public and can be listened to in English, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, and Korean. It should be noted that a great effort has been made to try to penetrate the Asian market again since they visit mainly in the off-season.

“The profile of this tourist stands out for being of high purchasing power, respectful of the burden of the territory, values our city, consumes in our shops and stays overnight, so they are not just passing visitors,” said the mayor who added that “Mijas is interested in them coming back.”

In addition to the more immediate actions to save the high season, the department is already working on the international market and in the medium and long term: “The important thing is not to stop and continue with the machinery in motion, exploring our seven tourist segments, making the best of them and putting them in value so that they reach all potential travellers and if they have to decide a vacation destination, of course, opt for ours ”, asserted the councillor.

Despite the varied offer of Mijas, this year Tourism has launched a campaign highlighting the sun and beach, nature, and golf: “Under the motto of ‘Mijas, safe outdoor destination’ we promote these sectors that provide greater confidence in visitors as they are spaces in contact with the environment that allows safe distances to be maintained and enjoy quality vacation time with all the guarantees against the Covid”, concludes Martín.

