Man who neglected 21 horses in Malaga sentenced to 22 months in prison

A COURT in Malaga has sentenced a man who neglected 21 horses and two dogs he owned at his home to 22 months in prison.

The man will now be forced to pay €98,000 to the two associations which took care of the animals and has been banned from working with animals for eight years after a court found he had neglected horses and dogs in his care in Malaga.

The animals were found at a farm in Villanueva de Algaidas where the man had left them in their own urine and faeces and surrounded by metals spikes, “which posed an obvious risk to their safety.”

Among the animals, police found seven dead horses and a dead dog at the home, while a donkey found at the property also later had to be put down due to its condition.

Other animals showed signs of injuries as well as deformed hooves and were later taken to animal associations to be care for.

The man who owned them was convicted of two crimes of animal neglect as well as one of abandonment. As well as his prison sentence, the man was ordered to pay €98,000 to the two associations which looked after the animals after they were discovered at his home.

He has also been banned from keeping or working with animals for eight years following the neglect on the Costa del Sol.

