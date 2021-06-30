Malaga remains at alert level 1 despite an increase in the Covid rate.

The province of Malaga will remain on a covid alert level 1, announced the Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health Alerts, after meeting today, Thursday, June 30, to analyse the epidemiological data on the covid incidence rate in the province.

The entire province of Malaga will continue for another week at Covid alert level 1, which is the lowest level, according to the delegate of Health, Carlos Bautista,

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The committee of experts made this decision despite the increase in the incidence accumulated over the last week, both at the provincial level and in a large part of the health districts. Malaga and Almería remain the only two territories in Andalucia in which all their health districts are at alert level 1, according to the data reported by the Ministry.

The province of Malaga has registered a cumulative incidence of 173.7, which represents an increase compared to the previous week when it stood at 155.5. The thresholds that mark the levels take into account six indicators: Accumulated Incidence (AI) over 14 days, AI in people over 65 years of age, PDIA tests, traceability percentages, ICU bed rates and hospitalisation rates. These are the six parameters that all autonomous communities apply to obtain the incidence rate figure.



There are, however, a total of 34 municipalities in the province of Malaga, seven less than the previous week, which have not registered any infections in the last two weeks, according to the data that was released.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.