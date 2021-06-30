La Linea de la Concepcion takes another step towards self-government

LA LINEA de la Concepcion takes another step in its plan to become autonomous



The municipal government team of La Línea de la Concepción, in the province of Cadiz, has taken another step in its aspiration for the municipality to become an autonomous community like Ceuta and Melilla, and will present the ordinary plenary session on July 8, an agreement to initiate the procedure that allows a popular consultation to take place.

The report of this proposal, which will definitely go ahead, since the party that governs the Town Hall of this Cadiz municipality, La Línea 100×100, has an absolute majority, and bases its argument on a justifying report prepared by the Town Hall of La Linea itself, on the convenience of holding this consultation and directing to the Cortes Generales and the Spanish Government the application of the constitutional mechanism – that is provided for in article 144/9 – to achieve the status of autonomy.

The question to be asked in the said consultation is the following, “Do you think it is convenient for the Town Hall of La Línea de la Concepción to raise a petition to the Spanish Government, and to the General Courts, to urge the conversion of the municipality into an autonomous community, in accordance with the article 144 a) of the Spanish Constitution?”.

Achieving this would allow this municipality to enjoy an organic-functional, competency, and political government regime similar to that established in the autonomous regions of Ceuta and Melilla.

In any case, as stated by the Town Hall in its press release, it would be up to the Cortes Generales to grant the opportunity of providing La Línea de la Concepción, through an Organic Law, the condition of becoming an autonomous community, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

