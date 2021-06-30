Judge rules against keeping students without Covid in Mallorca

A judge has ruled against keeping quarantined students in Mallorca under hotel confinement if they are proven to be free of Covid-19.

Some 249 students have been under 24-hour surveillance in the Hotel Palma Bellvor in Mallorca since last week.

Many complain that even though they have tested negative for Covid-19 they are being held against their will.

On June 29, a Spanish court threw out 103 habeas corpus appeals lodged by both students and parents demanding their release to quarantine at home. But today, June 30, the Litigation Court No. 3 of Palma de Mallorca issued an order saying that only young people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and could prove they have not been in close contact with an infected peer may be confined.

The court ruled that confining Covid negative students was a fundamental breach of their rights.

The ruling also requires that the government of the Balearic Islands informs the court every five days about how the situation is evolving.

More than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 in Spain have been linked to end-of-year trips by celebrating school students. Within the hotel there were 64 positive cases of Covid and 14 students have been admitted to hospital as of June 29, according to Spanish media reports.

