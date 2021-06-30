Holiday World Resort Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol fully reopens

Holiday World Resort Benalmadena To Reopen Polynesia Hotel And Beach Club In June. image: Holiday World Resort
Holiday World Resort Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol fully reopens.

Popular among British holidaymakers, the Holiday World Resort complex in Benalmádena, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, has now fully reopened all of its hotel accommodation, including the beach club.

Holiday World RIWO Hotel features an outdoor swimming pool, spa and suites with kitchenettes and balconies and opened back up to holidaymakers on 24 June.

The on-site spa features an indoor swimming pool and offers a range of treatments, including massage and reflexology. There is also a beach club, which includes a selection of pools and water slides.

A message from the Malaga business group that owns it says: “It focuses on the customer experience through water, adventure and fun. An exotic place, inspired by wild landscapes that this year has been packed with many new features: including its renovated Lontana and Mare Terre suites and the new Holiday World Pass experience,”

The Holiday World resort in Benalmadena, Malaga, was originally meant to open on June 10 starting with the reopening of the Polynesia hotel and the beach club. The complex, popular with British holidaymakers and their families, totals 400,000 square meters and features more than 15 swimming pools.

Mari Francis Peñarroya, director of Holiday World and CEO of the Malaga group Peñarroya, said she was at first counting on the national market as there is still some uncertainty over international travel.

