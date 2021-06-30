Group intervenes to stop Malaga man beating up girlfriend after telling him she was pregnant

A GROUP of witnesses in Malaga were forced to intervene after seeing a man beating up his girlfriend after she reportedly told him she was pregnant in the centre of the city.

The man, a 37-year-old from Morocco, has now been charged with domestic violence after locals allegedly saw him beating up his girlfriend in Malaga.

The incident took place when a witness reportedly saw a man pull his girlfriend from a car before hitting her on the abdomen and head.

A group of locals intervened to stop him before the couple ran off, however police later found them and the victim, a 21-year-old woman, told officers that she was pregnant.

She told officers that her partner had called her that morning and told her he was going to pick her up before showing up at her home accompanied by a friend and taking her to another part of Malaga. There, he allegedly began punching her as well as stabbing her in the stomach area “with the intention of causing a miscarriage.”

An ambulance arrived and the woman was taken to hospital where she underwent tests which ruled out that she was pregnant.

Following the assault, officers carried out a search throughout the city to find the car involved in the crime, later finding it in Malaga with the suspect and his companion inside. The car had been reported stolen in Fuengirola.

The man and his 23-year-old Moroccan friend were both arrested. The suspect has now been charged with domestic violence and the case will now be handled by a court in Malaga.

