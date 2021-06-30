Glovo launches its ultra-fast delivery service in Sevilla

GLOVO continues to expand in Sevilla with the launch of its ultra-fast delivery service. The company launches its Q-Commerce offer in the Andalucian capital, based on ultra-fast deliveries of all kinds of products. Glovo users in the capital already have Glovo Express, the convenience supermarket with deliveries in 10 minutes.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, to consolidate its activity in Andalucia, Glovo has installed an office in Sevilla for the entire region, which will serve all of Andalucia, where the Glovo app is available in more than 80 cities, including Cordoba, Granada, Almeria, Cadiz or Huelva. Additionally, a regional director will manage operations for all Andalucian cities where the app is present. With experience in consulting in various sectors, Jesus López Gragera joins the team to reinforce the presence in the region and the commitment and proximity to the establishments and restaurants that collaborate with Glovo.

After this launch, Sevilla joins the list of Spanish cities in which the technology platform operates with the best gastronomic offers in the city including new categories of all kinds of products available through the app. In addition to the restaurants section, Glovo users have stores such as Lush, Floristería Ánforas, Etam, Clarel or Douglas, as well as chains such as El Corte Inglés, DIA and Carrefour.

With this commitment to multicategory, Glovo advances Q-commerce in the city, the third generation of commerce, which seeks to connect users with all kinds of products in increasingly shorter delivery times. In addition to the Q-commerce category, Glovo users in the capital enjoy a wide range of restaurants, with reference establishments such as Aloha Poke, McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King, Miss Sushi, Taco Bell or Sibuya.

