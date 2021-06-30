Get set for a summer of golf in Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara.

Golf enthusiasts should get set for a fantastic summer of golf as the second edition of the ‘Golf Passport’ is launched.

Six golf courses in the area have joined together to provide golf enthusiasts with a discount and boost tourism in the area. The Marbella town hall is backing the initiative to bring in golf enthusiasts throughout the summer and the La Quinta, Santa Clara, Marbella Golf, Cabopino, Santa María and Los Naranjos golf courses have joined together to provide a wonderful summer of golf in Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara.

The Councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña has explained how the scheme will boost: “one of the most important segments of the city” and thanked all the courses for “taking a step forward with innovative ideas that make a difference”.

The golf passport will give everyone a fantastic opportunity to “practice sport in the open air and to enjoy” the quality facilities that are on offer.

The passport will only cost 380 euros, and can be bought at any of the golf courses that have joined the scheme. The passport will be valid until the end of August and players will get the chance to use all of the facilities.

This year though golf enthusiasts will get an extra bonus and will be able to play a 7th round at the golf course which they liked best. Malaga has nearly 20,000 golf players in the area, as reported La Noncion.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has pushed the Marbella area to get creative. Speaking of the scheme Julián Romaguera, general manager of Los Naranjos Golf Club said: “we wanted to encourage golfers to try some of the wonderful facilities we have in the area”.

“The results were very good in the first edition and we hope that there will continue to be such a good response,”

He also added that: “all the courses have joined together as a destination with reduced prices.

