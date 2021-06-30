Flying cars will be a reality by 2030.

The idea might seem like something out of a movie but flying cars are expected to be seen in cities around the world by the end of the decade. According to leading car manufacturer Hyundai, flying cars will be a reality and they will even help the environment by lowering vehicle emissions and reducing congestion.

The chief executive of the European operations for Hyundai, Michael Cole, has revealed that the firm have invested heavily in the future of flying cars and said: “We believe it really is part of the future”.

He did add that: “There’s some time before we can really get this off the ground.

“We think that by the latter part of this decade certainly, urban air mobility will offer great opportunity to free up congestion in cities, to help with emissions, whether that’s intra-city mobility in the air or whether it’s even between cities.”

Hyundai have already showcased their concept car which was developed with the firm Uber. Uber are well known for ride-sharing and the concept car was revealed in January 2020 in Las Vegas, at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Speaking of the future of flying cars, Cole also said at a conference that: “It’s part of our future solution of offering innovative, smart mobility solutions.”

Later this year Coventry are set to open the UK’s first runway-less airport. The airport is designed for aircraft that are able to take off and land vertically.

In the future the airport could be used for delivery drones and even air taxis and Hyundai are involved with this new airport.

