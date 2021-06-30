England fans face missing Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Italy.

The England team is heading to Rome, but fans sadly face missing the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

The quarter-final will be held in Italy at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico where England will face off against the Ukraine. England made their way to the quarter-final after winning against Germany in a fantastic 2-0 win.

Previous ghosts been laid to rest, and memories of Euro 96 have been forgotten. In Tuesday’s game both Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored fantastic goals. Many England fans have headed to Wembley so far to support the team but most fans will sadly not be up to head to Rome for the quarter-final.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions will impact on fans seeing the game in person. UK travellers are permitted to enter Italy but they have to self-isolate for five days. Unfortunately, this will not give fans enough time before England’s game on Saturday.

According to the government website: “From 21 June to 30 July, on arrival in Italy travellers who have been in the UK in the previous 14 days must self-isolate for 5 days, at the end of which they must take a rapid antigenic or molecular swab test for COVID-19 and test negative for release.

“If you wish to fly, you must present the airline with a negative COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test taken no more than 48 hours before travel.”

According to the England Supporters Travel Club the FA will not be selling tickets. They said: “The FA will not be selling any tickets via the England Supporters Travel Club for this fixture given the travel restrictions in place across both countries, and as such are working with UEFA and the British embassy in Italy to facilitate as many ticket sales to English residents in Italy as possible.”

