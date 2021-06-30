Electric wheelchair stolen from 69-year-old man in Torremolinos.

Local police from Torremolinos have been able to recover an electric wheelchair which was stolen from a man in Spain’s Torremolinos.

Last weekend a 69-year-old man reported to local police officers that his electric wheelchair valued at around 600 euros had gone missing from outside of his home. According to the City Council officers from the local police were able to retrieve CCTV footage from the building.

With the CCTV footage they were able to identify two people they believed to have stolen the electric wheelchair. The officers then began their investigations in the hopes of recovering the essential wheelchair.

A local police officer was on patrol in the Plaza Goya area when the officer came across a man who was suffering from an anxiety attack. The man had been out walking with another man and the local police officer was able to assist. The officer recognised both of these people, from the CCTV images, who were believed to have stolen the expensive electric wheelchair.

The man suffering from the anxiety attack was taken to receive medical care at the health centre. The other man though acknowledged the incident with the wheelchair and was accompanied by officers to his home. The electric wheelchair was then successfully recovered.

The wheelchair has now been returned to its rightful owner and the men aged 25 and 30 have been taken to court, as reported 20 minutes.

