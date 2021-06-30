Top Soul returns as Disco siblings Sister Sledge are set to appear in Marbella this July with support from Mr Maph.

As part of a short European Tour, American Soul Diva’s Sister Sledge will be appearing at the Marbella Arena in Nueva Andalucia on Friday July 30.

Formed in 1971, the group of at that time four sisters found fame with a string of hits including He’s the Greatest Dancer and We Are Family in the late 70s at the height of the disco boom and have been performing solidly ever since at such venues as The White House, Glastonbury and even for Pope Francis.

Time has seen the death of one of the sisters Joni and Kathy following her own solo career but it has also seen the emergence of a number of Sledge children who now perform as part of the group.

The touring band includes family members Debbie Sledge, Camille Sledge, Thaddeus Sledge, David Sledge, and Tanya Tiet who are joined by an ensemble of talented musicians including bassist David (D Bazz) Jones, drummer Ira King, guitarist Paul David, and keyboardist Luis Higuera, under the musical direction of MD and renowned jazz saxophonist Dominic Amato.

So, the evening in Marbella where tickets cost from €60 to €130 promises to see the band blowing the roof off with energized renditions of their classic dance floor hits, the ladies also journey through the spectrum of their musical inspirations, sometimes delving into jazz, soul and gospel music as well.

Add to that, the support for the evening will be local Soul Man Michael Harding (Mr Maph) and his band and the evening is guaranteed to be a success.

