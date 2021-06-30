Christina Aguilera lends her support to Britney Spears

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Britney Spears Treated Like Slave And Not Allowed To Have Any More Children

Christina Aguilera has offered her support to Britney Spears saying the treatment she faces under her conservatorship is “unacceptable”.

Spears told a court on June 23 that the conservatorship, which see her father Jamie control her life and wealth, is abusive.

Aguilera posted on twitter, “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.


“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media,” she tweeted on June 29.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” she added.


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here