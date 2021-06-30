Children aged less than 18 do not need to quarantine in Portugal

Children aged less than 18-years-old who are travelling to Portugal will not need to quarantine as long as they are with a parent or guardian who has had both doses of a Covid vaccine.

Adult travellers to Portugal must be able to prove they have had both jabs but the rules about minors were unclear.

However, children older than 12 will need to provide a negative PCR test to avoid quarantine.

The rules apply to mainland Portugal, which remains on the UK’s amber list. Travellers returning from Portugal to the UK must quarantine at home for 10 days.

Madeira, which was added to the UK’s green list earlier this month, has different rules.

In Madeira, there is no quarantine holidaymakers with both vaccines or have recovered from Covid will not be required to take a Covid test. Tourists who are not vaccinated will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or take a free test on arrival and isolate pending the results.

Malta, which was also added to the green list, will insist on a printed letter from the NHS to prove that British tourists have received doses of a vaccine. The island will not accept the NHS app as evidence.

“Only the paper version of the NHS Covid letter will be accepted, which can be requested online or by calling 119. The vaccination certificate will not be accepted in digital or downloaded PDF form. It must be the printed version issued directly from the NHS,” the Maltese health ministry said on June 30.

The measures, and others like them across the EU including quarantine and outright bans, have been introduced for British tourists amid fears they could spread the Delta variant.

