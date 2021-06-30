POLICE in France have arrested a woman in connection with last week’s Tour de France crashed involving around 50 cyclists.

Officers have reportedly arrested a woman following a crash that took place on the Tour de France near the town of Saint-Cadou, 30 miles from the end of a leg of the race on June 26.

Prosecutor Camille Miansoni had previously said he believed the authorities would find the woman following a four-day hunt to discover the identity of the woman who caused the crash.

Speaking to press on June 29, Miansoni had said: “Things are progressing well and we hope to be able to explain this event within a reasonable time.

“After the call for witnesses which was launched in the evening, several testimonies were taken.”

Before the arrest, Tour De France deputy Director, Pierre-Yves Thouault, announced plans to sue the woman.

Thouault said that the plans to seek legal action against the woman are “so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”

It had been reported that the woman, who is thought the be of German nationality, had allegedly taken a flight out of the country and could not be located. Cycling Weekly claims that French authorities were trying to track the woman down through Facebook, as French newspaper L’Equipe says she could receive a year-long prison sentence and a fine of € 14,900 as punishment.

Footage that has been seen all over the world showed her holding a sign made out of cardboard out into the road that German cyclist Tony Martin clipped it, causing a massive pile-up of competitors.

