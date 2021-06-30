Gap announces the closure of all 81 stores in the UK and Ireland.

US fashion giant Gap has confirmed it plans to close all it’s 81 stores in the UK and Ireland and will continue to operate the business online-only.

The firm said it would close all its stores “in a phased manner” between the end of August and the end of September- 19 stores that were already scheduled to close in July as their leases were expiring will close as well. -- ADVERTISEMENT --



The company has not disclosed exactly how many employees the closures will affect but said it intends to shortly start a consultation process with the staff.

In a statement, Gap said: “Due to market dynamics in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, we shared with our team today that we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.

“We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores.”

The firm said it was “not exiting the UK market” and would continue to offer a web-based store when all the shops had closed.

The company said it was in negotiations with another firm to take over all of its French stores. In Italy, Gap said it was in discussions with a partner for the potential acquisition of the stores there.

“We believe in Gap’s global brand power. We are executing against Gap’s Power Plan and partnering to amplify our global reach,” the spokesperson said.



It is understood that they will also be looking at scaling back or closing their Banana Republic company-owned e-commerce operations in Europe with the possible closure of its EU distribution centre in Rugby.

Related:

Gap were already looking to close some of its stores in European countries

The retail industry has taken a serious hit, especially high-street stores, with customers forced into lockdowns and placed under restrictions making it easier to shop online, as surging sales of Gap Inc’s Old Navy and Athleta brands will attest to.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.