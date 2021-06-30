Brits rejoice as No10 reveals three huge barriers to normality WILL be ditched this summer.

The government’s chief medical advisor, Chris Whitty, has backed ‘freedom day’ going ahead on July 19, as announced by Boris Johnson recently, and told the Cabinet it should aim to ‘get as much open this summer as possible before winter’.

Chris Whitty reportedly signalled his support for lifting the remaining coronavirus curbs next month as he sat in on a meeting with Cabinet ministers on Monday. This means that after July 19 there will no self-isolation for double-jabbed, no Covid passports and no school bubbles.

Mr Whitty said the winter period is likely to be ‘much more difficult’ but sources claimed he had been ‘cautiously optimistic’.

The scientist’s backing for easing restrictions represents a massive boost to Boris Johnson ahead of the final stage in his lockdown exit roadmap and comes after ministers have struck a significantly more bullish tone in recent days on reopening.

