Benalmadena announces new aid to promote residential rental

THE Benalmadena City Council is going to announce a new line of aid to encourage residential rental in the municipality, in addition to the one that was already convened last year. This was announced by the mayor of the municipality, Víctor Navas.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, on Friday, July 2, the new call for subsidies to promote residential rental will be published in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP), “to which we will allocate a total investment of €100,000,” as explained by the mayor of General Administration, Sergio Torralvo.

Through these subsidies, the Consistory wants to facilitate access to the residential rental, rewarding the owner who allocates their home to a long-term rental, “thus trying to influence the reduction of its price in Benalmadena”, said the councillor. The amount of the subsidy will range between €300 for one-bedroom homes, €450 for two-bedrooms and €650 for three-bedroom homes” added Torralvo.

The call will be made in the form of competitive competition and will be awarded based on evaluation criteria, according to the rental price, since it will be valued more as it is lower; the number of properties that each owner uses for rent, or the years it has been registered in the municipal register, the councillor explained.

The period for applying for the grants will begin next Monday, July 5, and will end on August 2, and they may be presented online through the headquarters of the City Council, or in person at any of the two Citizen Services Offices, at Benalmadena Town Hall or in the Social Services building in Arroyo de la Miel.