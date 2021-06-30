Balearic Islands set out requirements for Brit travellers as bookings surge

AS the number of British travellers booking trips to the Balearic Islands continues to rise after the UK government placed them on its travel ‘Green List,’ a government body has set out the requirements for those travelling to the popular hotspot this summer.

Balearic Islands Tourism explained that travellers entering the islands are required to show a Health Check Form, as well as a vaccine certificate, negative test, or proof of having had the virus.

The organisation said the Health Check Forms are a requirement for, “All people entering the Balearic Islands from other countries, regardless of their nationality, age or any other consideration.”

It added: “This does not apply to international passengers in transit at a Spanish airport with a final destination in another country, provided that the transit lasts less than 24 hours and they do not leave the airport premises.

“Each form is personal and non-transferable and is associated with a single trip.”

Balearic Islands Tourism also set out the requirements for tests and vaccine certificates.

It said: “As of 7 June 2021, all passengers arriving from a country / area at risk for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus must present one of the following documents in order to enter Spain:

– a certificate or document certifying vaccination against COVID-19. Valid from 14 days after the complete vaccination schedule and for up to one year after the date of vaccination.

– a negative certificate of an active infection diagnostic test (NAAT), such as: RT-PCR, RT-LAMP, TMA or RAT type (rapid antigen test), 48h prior to arrival in the Balearic Islands.

– a certificate of recovery after having contracted the disease. Corresponding to a test within a period not exceeding 180 days after the date of the first positive result of an active infection diagnostic test (NAAT) and no earlier than 11 days day following the date of that positive result.

“This may be an EU Digital COVID Certificate, in the case of the EU, or a supporting document as indicated above, whether from an EU Member State or a third country.

“This certificate or supporting document (vaccination, diagnostic test, recovery) must be the original, written in either Spanish, English, French or German, and may be presented in paper or electronic format. Any of these documents must contain at least the following information:

– name and surname (s) of the person traveling;

– date of complete vaccination or sampling;

– type of vaccine received or diagnostic test carried out;

– country of issue.”

Those not required to comply with the testing and vaccine requirements include passengers coming from countries that do not appear on a list of high-risk countries, children under 12 years of age, and passengers in transit at a port or airport in the Balearic Islands with a final destination in another country or another part of Spain.

For more information on the entry requirements visit https://safetourism.illesbalears.travel/.