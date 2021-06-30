Audi plans to only sell electric cars in Europe from 2026

AUDI plans to only sell exclusively electric models of its cars in Europe from 2026



Markus Duesmann, the CEO of Audi, speaking at the conference of the Foundation for Climate Neutrality, has confirmed that from 2026, his brand will only produce exclusively in Europe, electric models or cars, as he declared the German car manufacturing giant is “ready to take a decisive step in the electric age”.

This announcement means that sales of the latest new Audi model in Europe, with an internal combustion engine, will take place at the latest, in 2026, leaving four years remaining to see how any new Audi models are commercially launched with the internal combustion engines.

As per Markus Duesmann’s statement, the Ingolstadt firm will only put electric vehicles on sale in the European market after 2026, but, these combustion engine cars could continue to be produced locally in China, for its market, beyond 2033.

Audi plans to only sell electric models with a launch strategy to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest, “Through our strong innovative capacity, we offer sustainable and carbon-neutral individual mobility options. I don’t believe in the success of bans, I believe in technology and innovation”, said Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG.

The German manufacturer will therefore continue to nurture its current range of electric models, including the e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and the Q4 Sportback e-tron, with the famous ‘four rings’ brand having already presented more electric cars this year than those with a combustion engine, and by 2025, Audi reportedly plans to have more than 20 electrically powered models in its range.

The expansion of recharging infrastructure and renewable energy sources is also crucial for the advancement of electromobility, thus, a few weeks ago the Ingolstadt-based company presented the Audi Charging hub pilot project, and, in addition, Audi has partnered with energy providers to promote the expansion of renewable sources.

Jaguar and Mini from 2025, plus Ford and Volvo from 2030, are some of the other car brands that have already expressed their intention not to market models that are not 100% electric, while others like Tesla or Smart, have already been doing it for years, malagahoy.es.

