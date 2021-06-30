Andalucia’s exports set to reach €45,000 M by 2027

THE Junta de Andalucia has launched a plan to increase the region’s international exports by 65 per cent over the next seven years.

The plan could see Andalucia’s exports reach €45,000 million by 2027, increasing the number of jobs available locally and improving the economy.

Andalucia’s Governing Council approved the measures this week, agreeing to invest €618 million into the plan in order to strengthen the region’s tourism, food and technology sectors and improve exports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The council says the move will increase the number of Andalucia companies trading internationally by 32 per cent from the 5,576 currently exporting abroad, and generating 460,000 jobs, 38 per cent more than the almost 332,000 in the sector currently.

The plan includes 19 measures aimed at boosting Andalucia’s exports, including providing training for companies in a bid to strengthen the region’s economy.

Speaking about the plan, Junta de Andalucia spokesman Elias Bendodo said: “We want to take a new leap forward in foreign trade and become a highway for investment.”

The politician added that the ultimate goal is “to increase the weight of exports in regional GDP and create wealth and employment in Andalusia.”

He said: “Andalucia has managed to lead the number of self-employed in Spain and we are going to follow the same strategy with exports. We are already leading some sectors and we are going to continue working in this regard.”

The news comes after Andalucia’s economy was hit by the pandemic last year, with tourism figures dropping and experts warning that vaccine passports were needed in order to attracts tourists back to areas including the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.