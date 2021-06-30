Actions to Improve Accessibility for over 300 Rental Homes

THE Junta de Andalucia will begin drafting projects for 13 actions that will improve accessibility in its rental homes.

The Andalucian Housing and Rehabilitation Agency (AVRA), attached to the Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning, will soon begin the work on drafting projects for 13 actions with which it will improve accessibility in its rental housing stock in the eight Andalucian provinces. The works will involve an investment of 2,309,486 euros from its own resources. These interventions will benefit 303 families residing in these developments.

The actions were approved last June 23 by the Agency’s Governing Council, giving way to the start of the drafting of projects for the installation and/or replacement of elevators, the construction of access ramps, both outside and inside the buildings, and the installation of elements to save stairs. These works are contemplated in AVRA’s Public Residential Park Accessibility Program, which began its first phase at the end of 2020 with a first group of 23 actions, some of which are already completed and others are under execution.

The Councillor for Development, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning, Marifrán Carazo, has highlighted that these AVRA actions aim to “make a more accessible public residential park and, thus, more friendly, eliminating architectural barriers linked to movement inside the buildings and also those barriers that obstruct free movement in the outdoor spaces surrounding the housing blocks”.

These works will provide, in his opinion, “an important benefit and will mean an improvement in the quality of life for all resident families, but especially for people who have limited mobility as a result of a physical disability or because they are elderly”.

The developments that will benefit from these 13 approved actions are located in municipalities such as Almeria, San Jose del Valle (Cadiz); Montoro and the capital, in the province of Cordoba; the city of Granada; Ayamonte and Huelva capital; Guarroman and Andujar, in the province of Jaen; Malaga, with two projected actions, and Sevilla capital.

