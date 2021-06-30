CATCH up with a selection of latest news in brief from across the Costa del Sol.

Lions roar

THERE was a special event at the Times Bar in La Cala De Mijas recently when David Kay, handed over his duties as Social Secretary for La Cala Lions as he took over the role of this year’s President. More than 70 people enjoyed the celebration which raised €1,000 for the charity which in turn uses all funds collected for the good of the local community.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speedy Gonzalez

AN officer of the Guardia Civil who was checking the speed of vehicles on the A-397 leading to Benahavis which has a 60 kmh limit, clocked a 40-year-old man on a motorcycle travelling at 168 kmh and promptly arrested and charged him with speeding.

Berlin Zirkus

THE Berlin Zirkus starring TV Clown Rody Aragón is returning to San Pedro Alcantara from July 2 until August 1 at the Cielo de San Pedro, Junto Colegio María Teresa de León with daily performances at 9pm. The box office is open one hour before each show.

Young Torremolinos

AIMED at those aged between 14 and 30, there will be Paddle Surf and Volleyball classes in the beach area of Playamar, in front of the Hotel Sol Príncipe, on Thursdays, July 8 and 22 and August 5 and 19. Email [email protected] to sign up.

Sunscreen

AWARE of the dangers to its staff of exposure to strong sunshine, the Mijas Council has installed 10 dispensers containing suntan lotion with protection factor 50 to be used by all employees who work out of doors regularly and therefore need to be protected from sunburn.

Fishing contest

NOW in its 23rd year, Fuengirola will on July 3 host the Virgen del Carmen Trophy Fishing Contest, which is organised every year by the Puerto Deportiva Fishing Society in honour of the patron saint of fishermen. Boats will leave dock at 9am and return at 7pm.

El Higueron

AS the decision has been made to pass 72,000 square metres of land in El Higueron from the jurisdiction of Fuengirola Council to that of Benalmadena, the latter Council is now in the process of completing all necessary formalities to incorporate the land.

Costa del Golf

FOR the second year, Marbella Council supports a special Golf Passport initiative, which aims to attract golfers and stimulate this tourism sector during the summer months thanks to the participation of the La Quinta, Santa Clara, Marbella Golf, Cabopino, Santa María and Los Naranjos clubs. For €380 golfers can play once at each course until August 31 and as a bonus can play a seventh round at their favourite course.

Thank you for reading ‘A selection of latest news in brief from across the Costa del Sol.’