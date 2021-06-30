18-year-old from Alicante who travelled to Mallorca is in Intensive Care

AN 18-year-old young man from Alicante who travelled to Mallorca is in Intensive Care. He was transferred over the weekend to the Intensive Care Unit of the General Hospital of Elche after his medical situation worsened, for unknown reasons, after becoming infected with covid-19 in one of the end-of-course trips to Mallorca, a little over a week ago.

As reported by informacion.es, he is the only patient with the virus admitted to the two health centres in Elche on Tuesday, June 29. From several areas of Spain, there are hundreds of young people infected in Mallorcan hotels, although the Balearic authorities blame young people for having carried the virus, after having returned from these trips, and in hotels on the islands, there are more than 300 confined to pass the period of isolation before travelling back home.

The Ministry of Health has failed to provide any information on how it is treating the more than thirty cases of young students from Elche who were infected on a trip to Mallorca, it is suspected that much more than the number of confined people far exceeds a hundred as it excludes direct relatives in their respective homes. It so happens that in other trips organized by secondary school students in the province, in subsequent days, the families are proceeding to self-confine the young person and request PCR tests to rule out that they have become infected, which is being carried out in the health centres.

