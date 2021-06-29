Velez Malaga announces this year’s Juan Breva Flamenco festival

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced the dates of this year’s Juan Breva Flamenco Festival.

The event, which is now in its forty-fifth year will take place in August in Velez Malaga and host some of flamenco’s biggest names.

Councillor for Culture, Cynthia Garcia, announced the details of this year’s Juan Breva flamenco festival, which will include performances by flamenco signers Pedro el Granaino and David Palomar and dancer Sandra Cisneros

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The festival will take place on August 27 from 10.30 pm at the Cerro de San Cristobal.

Councillor Garcia said: “This is one of the oldest flamenco festivals in Spain, which has been held since 1959 to honour the illustrious singer from Velez Malaga.”

She added the festival was, “one more activity that makes our cultural heritage high quality and that contributes to promoting and disseminating flamenco and the history of Juan Breva, who contributed so much to the world of flamenco.”

The politician said: “The ‘Velez Malaga Ciudad Juan Breva’ project is based on this activity, a project that was born in 2017 to commemorate the centenary of the death of this universal artist from Velez Malaga, through activities around his life.”

Tickets are priced €19 and can be purchased on the website www.entradium.com. Guests can arrive from 9 pm and the venue will be complying with all current regulations and prevention measures related to the virus.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.