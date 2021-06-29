Standing Ovation At Wimbledon For Creators Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

The creators of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine received a standing ovation at Wimbledon yesterday, Monday, June 28.

TENNIS fans at Wimbledon gave a standing ovation for the creators of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine at the Centre Court yesterday, Monday, June 28. A video that has gone viral on social media shows people standing to clap for the team of creators.

Sir Andrew Pollard and his colleague Dame Sarah Gilbert, both of which helped create the vaccine, were invited to the tennis match along with key workers and other “inspirational individuals” from the health crises, according to The Guardian.

Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine. Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN — Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As the announcer listed the individuals who had been invited, beginning with “leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccines,” Gilbert looked shocked and moved as the crowd began to clap and cheer loudly.

The announcer was cut off by the crowd cheering louder and jumping to their feet as he began to list other people, the moving video footage shows, Business Insider reports.

Day one of Wimbledon 2021 sees a return to the courts after two years.

In other Wimbledon news, it was announced just over a week ago that Spain’s 35-year-old legendary tennis star announced today his intention not to compete at Wimbledon, nor in the upcoming Olympic Games, saying that his health must come first.

Nadal said in a statement conveyed by his management, “It is a decision that is never easy to make, and after listening to my body and talking to my team, I understand that it is the right one, with the aim of extending my sports career and continuing to do what makes me happy; compete at the highest level and continue to fight for professional and personal challenges at the highest level in a competitive manner.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.