Snorkelling challenge as two set out to swim around Mallorca

TWO intrepid swimmers, Timothy Galgey and Pete Langan will be attempting to snorkel the entire 555 km coast line of Mallorca during the month of July.

They want to raise awareness of the amount of plastic pollution in the Mediterranean around Mallorca and will take water samples during this challenge to test the presence of macro plastics.

They are raising money for two charities with their sponsored swim, the first is Yachting Gives Back which collaborate with several local charities to reach out to those most in need – people who suffer from hunger and have nowhere to live.

They also support organisations that work with vulnerable mothers, children and young people at risk of exclusion and poverty.

The second is Save the Med whose mission is ‘to enable the Mediterranean Sea to recover its rich biodiversity and to thrive in harmony with prospering, environmentally conscious and proactive local populations.’

If you want to donate, then visit their Go Fund Me page Mallorca 360 Snorkel Challenge or follow their exploits on Facebook.