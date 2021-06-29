Rincon de la Victoria offers €27,000 in university scholarships

Rincon de la Victoria is offering local students €27,000 in scholarships to attend university.

THE council will offer 45 scholarships of €600 each to students in Rincon de la Victoria attending university.

Councillor Elena Aguilar said: “These grants are intended to offer support to students to meet the expenses derived from university studies. It is very important to continue promoting higher education in the students of our municipality with this type of aid.”

She added: “These scholarships… contribute to equal access to the university by lowering the impact that these expenses have on the family economy of students.”

The recipients have had to comply with a series of requirements, including taking part in official university education and that the gross annual income of the family unit does not exceed €18,900.

Rincon de la Victoria financed the grants and received 107 applications, of which 45 met the requirements.

The news comes after it was last month announced that €4.2 million would be invested into education in Rincon de la Victoria.

Folllowing more than five years of complaints and protests from residents, the Junta de Andalucia took a step to make the fifth secondary school a reality in Rincon de la Victoria, in Torre de Benagalbon. The municipality has experienced massive demographic growth in the last two decades, doubling its population. It will be located in the Parque Victoria urbanisation, north of the motorway, in La Cala del Moral, next to the Mara del Mar Romera public school, on a plot of more than 9,000 square metres handed over by the council.

The facilities will include a sports court, parking, garden, and a reserve area for expansion, according to a statement from the regional administration. The Andalucian Public Agency for Education is currently contracting the project, which is part of the Regional Ministry’s Educational Infrastructure Plan (APAE).

