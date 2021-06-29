Puglia Bans Farm Work During Hottest Hours After Worker Dies

Puglia, in southern Italy, has banned farm work during the hottest hours of the day after Camara Fantamadi died picking tomatoes in the heat.

Farm work is now banned between 12.30pm and 5pm after Malian farm worker Fantamadi died aged 27.

He died on June 24 after spending four hours picking tomatoes in Tuturano, a village in Brindisi Province, under the midday sun.

According to media reports, he felt unwell and died while cycling home. His body was found on the roadside. Temperatures in the Italian region have been as high as 40 degrees Celsius in recent weeks.

The president of Puglia, Michele Emiliano, signed a law on June 26, prohibiting “work in conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun” until August 31.

Drissa Kone, who represents the African community in Brindisi, told La Presse, “The ban on farm work during the hottest hours until August 31 is fine, but it’s not enough. The question is: will it be respected? And then: who will control it?”

According to The Guardian, two other provinces of Puglia quickly adopted the measure banning farm work during the hottest part of the day before it was implemented region-wide.

Riccardo Rossi, the mayor of Brindisi, said, “Fantamadi’s death has affected our entire community. Many workers have died over the years due to the prohibitive conditions in the countryside during the summer season. This is why I consider it correct to safeguard the health of workers on the hottest days.”

