Nerja Council Promotes Gender Equality

NERJA Town Council has started a campaign in favour of gender equality.

Nerja Town Council, through the Department of Equality, has started a campaign in favour of real equality between men and women with the installation of three milestones which include expressions such as respect, tolerance, education, diversity and equality. The aim is to raise awareness among residents, especially the young people of the town.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, have visited one of these landmarks, which has been installed in Plaza Cavana. The other two are also located in high-traffic areas to make the campaign as visible as possible, one being next to the Health Centre and one in Tutti Frutti Square.

Laguna has stated that “with this campaign of visibility and awareness towards equality that we started today, June 28, Nerja Town Council wants to send the message that in our municipality, wherever you go, any path leads to equality.”

In addition, the councillor has reiterated the municipal commitment to work towards promoting all those actions aimed at achieving gender equality.

“These milestones, which have been installed by the staff of the Municipal Services of the town councils, are financed with funds from the State Pact against Gender Violence of the Ministry of Equality of the Government of Spain,” the councillor concluded.

