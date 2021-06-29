Now is the time to catch up with the most recent news in brief from around Axarquia and the Costa Tropical.

Historic documents

THE Almuñecar Council has invested €30,000 in the restoration of 13 documents collected in the municipal archive which date back to the 15th and 17th centuries. The condition of these important historical documents had deteriorated to such an extent that they had to be saved.

AECC

THE Salobreña Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) took to the streets of the town on June 25 to carry out its annual collection that this year is celebrated under the slogan Cancer and poverty – The other side of the coin.

Gender violence

1,500 young people have attended workshops and discussion groups organised by the Department of Equality of Motril Council to learn about the dangers of gender violence as well as seeing certain myths concerning sexuality and sexual stereotypes exposed and debunked with warnings issued about internet violence.

Xmas lights

WITH the 2020 Christmas lights being kept at a low profile due to the pandemic, the Rincon de la Victoria Council has issued a tender call for the supply of 2021 lights and decorations with a budget of €60,000 which is €20,000 more than the previous year.

Bus station

WORK is progressing at a good pace on the construction of the new, modern central bus and taxi station in Conejito, which will soon be completed and will give a renewed image to this area of Torrox Costa as both residents and tourists will benefit.

Water cuts

DUE to problems with pumps, the Competa Council has advised residents in the surrounding campo that there will be some cuts in the supply of water from the reservoir and until the situation is resolved, they are asked to use water moderately especially during the day.

