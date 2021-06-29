More than 5,200 companies in Malaga have already benefited from unemployment aid.

The Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work took just one month to process 5,246 applications that were submitted by companies in the province of Malaga who applied for aid after being affected by the ERTE.

An ERTE is described as a layoff or downsizing and is the temporary suspension or permanent termination of employment of an employee or, more commonly, a group of employees

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The territorial delegate for Employment, Training, Self-Employment, Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities, Carmen Sánchez Sierra, took stock of these incentives at a press conference and presented other aid for companies and the self-employed that are still in force.

The 5,246 resolved applications add up to approximately 20 million euros in aid for companies in Malaga who, during the pandemic, have had to apply for ERTE.

“We are complying with what was promised, we said that we would resolve and pay within a maximum period of three months, and in the first month we have covered more than 60% of all requests received, ” Sánchez Sierra assured.

The head of the branch said that the initiative has a budget of 270 million and that its objectives are “to prevent ERTE from becoming *ERE and possible dismissals, in addition to encouraging workers to remain registered and not lose a third of his salary as they are included in temporary regulation files “.

Spain’s PM, Pedro Sánchez, welcomed the latest grants, highlighting those for ‘Support for business solvency’, which range between 3,000 and 200,000 euros, and are intended for companies and freelancers who have accumulated debts due to the pandemic.

* ERE– Employment Regulation File, is a procedure by which a company in a bad economic situation seeks to obtain authorisation to suspend or fire workers

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.