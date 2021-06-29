Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against fast-spreading Delta variant.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine produced strong neutralising antibodies against emerging variants, including the Delta variant first identified in India, the drugmaker announced on Tuesday (June 29).

The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine in an early-stage trial during a lab study.

The vaccine provoked an antibody response against all the variants tested, according to Moderna, but one that remained inferior in all cases to the vaccine’s neutralizing activity against the original coronavirus strain first found in China.

The drug was far more effective in producing antibodies against the Delta variant than it was against the Beta variant which was first identified in South Africa, the data showed.

Against three versions of the Beta variant, the vaccine-elicited neutralising antibodies reduced six-to-eight fold compared to those produced against the original strain, while modest 3.2 to 2.1 fold reductions were seen for lineages of the variant first identified in India including Delta and Kappa.

“These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said.

Studies to date suggest the Delta variant is between 40 and 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first identified in the U.K.—which was already 50 per cent more transmissible than the original viral strain first detected in Wuhan, China.

Earlier in the day, India granted permission to drugmaker Cipla Ltd to import Moderna’s vaccine to the country for restricted use.

Investors liked what they saw- the drugmaker’s shares were up 5.5% at $235.39 – €197 in mid-day trading.

The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to almost every state in the US, fueling health experts’ concerns about Covid-19 spikes.

The variant is expected to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And with half the US still not fully vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall — just as children too young to get vaccinated go back to school.

