Manchester, East Midlands and Stansted Airports To Treble Covid Testing Capacity.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has announced plans to more than treble the number of Covid testing sites at its airports ahead of the restart of international travel this year.

The owner of Manchester, East Midlands and Stansted airports has confirmed Randox will join existing partner Collinson to operate the sites. A combination of walk-through and drive-through testing centres will test passengers before departing for their flights.

The two firms will together operate 11 sites across MAG’s three airports, with more than a dozen testing options available. Randox’s 1-3-hour PCR test, designed so that holidaymakers do not have to travel to the airport before the day they travel, will be offered.

Collinson’s same-day Test to Release LAMP test, which guarantees passengers results on the same day and release from quarantine on day five with a negative result, will also be offered. Prices for these PCR tests range from £60 – €69.85 to £130 – €174.61 and can be booked online.

Brad Miller, MAG managing director, said: “We are pleased to be increasing our testing facilities at all three of our airports ahead of international travel re-starting in earnest. Our partnership with Collinson has proved to be successful since launching in December and we are delighted to be welcoming Randox on board.

“This new partnership means customers flying through our airports have a wide range of options to suit their circumstances. By offering both arrival and departure tests, as well as a choice of walk-through and drive-through test centres, passengers know they can select whatever it is they need to make their trip as stress-free as possible.

“We are looking forward to working with both partners and hope to get Britain flying again as soon as possible. I’d like to thank all of the staff and colleagues involved from all organisations, for delivering these new services.”

David Evans, joint chief executive of Collinson, said: “The new spacious facilities will enable more travellers to be tested in a safe and comfortable environment, ensuring that departures and arrivals can happen as conveniently as possible.

“Collinson is proud to offer the full range of Government-approved Covid-19 testing solutions, including the only Test-to-Release process that allows travellers testing negative to be safely released from quarantine after just five full days. We’re continuing to develop and strengthen our relationship with MAG, offering a full spectrum of tests and helping to support travellers as they prepare for a well-deserved summer break.”

David Ferguson, sales director at Randox, added: “We are delighted to be working with Manchester Airports Group to support its enormous efforts to ensure passenger safety, and with premium Covid testing services in place across Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted airports, our new partnership will allow people to get back in the air again when international travel resumes.

“Randox is committed to providing accurate and cost-effective testing to ensure that essential travel, and holidaying when and where possible, is accessible, affordable and reliable and as such have invested in our capacity to now be able to process over 500,000 tests per day.”

