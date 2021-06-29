Man Admitted To Hospital After Being Stabbed By Partner In Malaga

A MAN has been admitted to hospital in Malaga after being stabbed by his partner during an argument.

The man, 40, was admitted to the Hospital Clinico de Malaga after his partner allegedly stabbed him several times in the abdomen, both have been arrested. Additionally, the woman also has wounds and alleged that her partner assaulted her, tried to steal her money, her documentation and her children’s documentation.

The incident occurred at around 4pm in the district of Churriana, in Malaga capital. Allegedly, the man took himself to the Local Police, bleeding profusely from his wounds, stating his partner had stabbed him. Officers took him to the local hospital where he had to undergo emergency surgery for the stab wounds.

He told officers that the incident had taken place at their family home, where they both live with their two young daughters. When police inspected the man’s car they found the windshield was broken and inside of the vehicle was a wallet containing money and a woman’s documents.

The man was arrested for gender violence and the woman was arrested for domestic violence and alleged knife assault, Malaga Hoy reports. Their children have been left in the care of the woman’s mother.

The news comes as a couple in Malaga have been arrested for selling drugs next to a playground in Malaga. Those investigated offered the drug in the middle of the street and, on occasions, next to a playground frequented by minors. Both people lived with their two children in a home where officers have seized five grams of cocaine, prepared in doses, and have intervened €400 and auxiliary tools for the preparation and cutting of the papers.

