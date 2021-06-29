FOUR Arrested In Huelva And Sevilla For Kidnapping With Violence and other crimes



Guardia Civil officers of the Territorial Team of the Judicial Police of Lora del Rio, working on ‘Operation Pinion’, have arrested four people in the towns of Isla Cristina in Huelva, and Cazalla de la Sierra in Sevilla, suspected of being alleged perpetrators of the crimes of breaking and entering, torture, assault, robbery with violence, extortion, illegal detention, and membership of a criminal organisation.

Operation Pinion was launched in the month of May 2020, after a complaint from a resident of Cazalla de la Sierra, who told how he was at home when suddenly a gang of people kicked his front door in and proceeded to beat him all over his body.

They subsequently gagged him, tied his hands behind his back, gave him several shocks with an electroshock weapon, even putting a cigar cutter on his finger and threatening to cut it off, and threatening to remove a tooth with pliers.

His assailants demanded the payment of an alleged debt, even asking the complainant “aren’t the children at home? We were coming for them”. before leaving with his television and the keys to his car.

After arresting one of the members of the gang last July – a businessman from the Huelva area to whom the complainant allegedly owed a debt – an investigation was initiated that allowed the eventual identification of the rest of the gang, after the collaboration of a Cazalla de la Sierra resident, who officers with the complainant’s address.

The four detainees, between them, have numerous previous records of coercion, extortion, as well as other crimes related to debt collection, and all of them have been brought to justice in the Court of First Instance and Sole Instruction of Cazalla de la Sierra, for sentencing, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

