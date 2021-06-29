Former Catalan Government Officials Face Demand For €5.4 Million Over Independence Push Abroad.



Spain’s Court of Auditors is claiming €5.4 million euros from 40 former Catalan government officials for promoting the independence push abroad over the past decade. Puigdemont, Junqueras, Mas and Mas-Colell among politicians are facing the largest sums.

Former Catalan president Artur Mas and former finance minister Andreu Mas-Colell face a €2.8-million euro claim, accounting for the public funds they allegedly spent from 2011 to 2016 in promoting Catalan independence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and former vice president Oriol Junqueras must pay €1.9 million euros for funds spent between 2016 and 2017 when Catalonia held a referendum deemed as illegal and declared independence.

Related:

The Spanish Government agreed on pardons for the nine prisoners of the ‘procés’, partial and conditional on not committing crimes again after being released for a period of between three and six years.

After its approval this Tuesday, June 22, in the Council of Ministers, the next step was to sign all of the nine royal pardon decrees (one for each leader of the ‘procés’), first, by the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, who was responsible for processing them, and later, by King Felipe VI, corresponding to his constitutional functions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.