Controversial New Weight Loss Device that Locks Jaw Shut

A CONTROVERSIAL new weight loss device that forces people’s jaws shut is facing backlash.

Researchers of the device are facing backlash over a “world-first weight-loss device” called The DentalSlim Diet Control. The contraption has been developed by researchers at New Zealand’s University of Otago and is fitted to the patients upper and lower jaw, preventing them to open their mouth and forcing them to stick to a liquid diet.

“It allows the wearer to open their mouths only about 2mm, restricting them to a liquid diet, but it allows free speech and doesn’t restrict breathing,” the University of Otago said yesterday, June 28.

“Participants in a Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36kg [about 14 pounds] in two weeks and were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey,” they continued.

The lead researcher and Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Otago’s Division of Health Sciences for the DentalSlim Diet Control, Professor Paul Brunton, said that the device is fitted by a dentist and is “a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures.”

Brunton continued: “The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device.”

However, many disagreed, calling the device “evil,” “hateful,” and “disturbing,” on Twitter.

When your society hates fat people so much you literally attach magnets to their teeth to force them to a liquid diet to survive. https://t.co/go3k8zhJeV — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 28, 2021

According to Vice, the University of Otago Twitter account has since posted a follow-up Tweet to better explain the device: “To clarify, the intention of the device is not intended as a quick or long-term weight-loss tool; rather it is aimed to assist people who need to undergo surgery and who cannot have the surgery until they have lost weight,” the University claimed.

“After two or three weeks they can have the magnets disengaged and device removed. They could then have a period with a less restricted diet and then go back into treatment. This would allow for a phased approach to weight loss supported by advice from a dietician.”

