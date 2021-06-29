Celebration Of International LGTBI Pride Day In Mijas

MIJAS Council has joined the celebration of the International LGTBI Pride Day with a series of events.

“We are in a social context where we inevitably have to continue claiming, and with an increasingly louder voice, that everyone has the absolute freedom to love those they love, something so simple. Individual freedom that we have to preserve from the municipalities and administrations”, affirms the councillor of the municipality, Josele González, who, along with other members of the municipal corporation, groups and neighbours, has been present at the reading of a manifesto in support to the group held at the door of the Town Hall.

This year’s commemoration was carried out under the slogan ‘Live, feel and love free’, “chosen with the total conviction that the most valuable thing we have in life is freedom. Freedom to be, freedom to choose, freedom to decide, freedom to feel, but above all we have to feel free, free from prejudice, free from harassment, discrimination, free from LGTBI-phobia”, the mayor of Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martínez, defends in the manifesto.

Martínez, who has specified that the rainbow flag already presides over the Town Hall and the two municipalities of the municipality explained: “Because yes, we are a diverse and proud municipality.”

To end the day, there will be a meeting with groups, merchants and neighbours at 8 pm at the Las Lagunas Theater. Subsequently, there will be a lighting of coloured lighting simultaneously in the Las Lagunas Theatre and the La Cala Mayor’s Office.

Among the actions launched by the Consistory is a free online course on attention to affective-sexual diversity for some 150 professionals, which began on June 17 and will run until September 30; the workshops against LGTBI-phobia that have been given in different educational centres in the municipality and a promotional video against LGTBI-phobia entitled “Respecting diversity makes us free”.

