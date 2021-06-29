Bus Companies Complain Junta Is Failing to Deliver Promised Cash

Bus companies in Andalucia say the Junta promised them 21.8 million euros to compensate forCovid-19 related losses, but owners say they have not seen a cent.

The Independent Federation of Transporters of Andalucia represents 280 companies with more than 4,000 employees and a fleet of more than 3,200 vehicles. The sector is worth 460 million euros annually.

Under the ‘Andalusian Economic and Social Reactivation Plan’ they were due to receive 21.8 million euros in subsidies to compensate for the disruption Covid-19 caused, roughly 1,700 euros per vehicle.

However, there is no sign of the money, ABC reported.

President of the Federation, Antonio Vázquez Olmedo, said “It is not only a matter of lack of financial support, but they have put us aside seeing how our companies collapse.

“Nobody has communicated absolutely anything to us, we have not received any message from the Junta de Andalucía and we do not know if what was presented has any value,” he added on June 29.

The federation is also unhappy with the amount of aid available. In Valencia, bus owners received 8,400 euro per vehicle.

Demand for bus tickets has fallen by 85 per cent in the past year in Andalucia.

Bus companies also say they should be fairly compensated for the cost of additional cleaning materials and disinfection protocols now required by public contracts.

