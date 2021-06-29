Boat burns out near Bil-Bil castle beach in Benalmadena

BOAT burns out just 400 metres from the Bil-Bil castle beach in Benalmadena



112 Andalucia Emergency service has reported a boat catching fire on Monday morning (June 28) just 400 metres from the main beach in front of the Bil-Bil castle, located on the main beachfront road of the popular British holiday resort municipality of Benalmadena, in the province of Malaga.

According to 112, they received a call at 9.45am on Monday morning from officers of the Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service reporting that they had just observed a boat that was heading in the direction of the port of Benalmadena with large clouds of smoke pouring out from its body, and they were immediately mobilising their craft to the location, to offer assistance.

The boat was reported as being a recreational fibreglass craft of around eight to ten metres in length, from which, two male crew members were seen jumping overboard into the water to escape the fire, as the boat burns out, completely engulfed in flames.

Two males aged 39 and 50 were rescued from the water by the Guardia Civil Maritime Service officers, neither of whom required medical assistance after their ordeal, but their boat was completely gutted during the incident, with the firefighting boat from the nearby Benalmadena port arriving promptly at the scene but unable to save the burning boat, as the fire had already destroyed it, as reported by malagahoy.es.

