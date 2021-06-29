BLAZE In Sevilla Antiques Warehouse Leaves One Woman Seriously Injured



According to a report from 112 Emergencias Andalucia, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, a 55-year-old woman was seriously injured on the afternoon of Sunday 27, after a fire broke in an antique warehouse located in the Sevillian town of Aznalcázar.

The incident occurred at around 7:30pm when 112 received a call from an individual reporting a bad fire that had broken out in a warehouse located in an industrial estate next to the A-473 road in the Sevillian municipality, where, according to the caller, they had already removed one unconscious person from the interior of the storeroom.

Sevilla Fire Brigade was immediately mobilised, along with patrols deployed from the Guardia Civil, plus the National and Local Police, and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) ambulance, who on arrival at the incident had to administer oxygen to a person who had been very badly overcome after inhaling the intense smoke fumes inside the building before being rescued.

A 55-year-old woman was treated at the scene by health professionals, before being evacuated to the San Juan de Dios del Aljarafe hospital by the EPES ambulance service, with the warehouse blaze eventually being reported as extinguished by the Sevilla firefighters at around 9:10pm in the evening.

Specialised investigators were carrying out checks to determine the cause of the start of the fire in the warehouse, according to juntadeandalucia.es.

