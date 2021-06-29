Andalucia Covid Incidence Rate Continues To Steadily Decline.

The coronavirus incidence rate in Andalusia has fallen to 164.2 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants over the last fourteen days after falling one point in the last forty-eight hours, according to data published this Monday 28 by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA).

This news comes as Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced that British tourists travelling to Spain will need to present negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to visit the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The change is estimated to come into effect on 2 July after being signed into law on 29 June and was about due to concerns of the rapidly spreading Delta variant in the UK.

Coronavirus data by province.

The province with the highest incidence continues to be Córdoba, which is above extreme risk with 255 cases, followed by Granada with 209.1; Huelva with 178.9; Malaga 170; Seville 160, 1; Cadiz 138.2; Jaen 136.2; and Almería 65.8

By provinces, Malaga ranks as the one with the most cases with 296, followed by Seville with 259, Granada with 190, Cádiz with 173, Córdoba with 130, Jaén with 85, Huelva with 65 and Almería with 62.

The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 615,833 and the number of deaths is 10,180, while those cured total 588,369.

Regarding the number of hospitalised with coronavirus in the region of Andalucia, by Monday, June 28, there had been an increase to 537, that is an increase of 24 more in one day, but 58 less than seven days ago and the lowest since 2 of September 2020, when there were 522 people admitted with the disease.

Those admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) total 124. Those hospitalised have risen by 24 after five days of declines as a week ago there were 595 patients, although, Andalucia is well below the peak of the third wave reached on February 7 (735).

Andalusia adds a total of 615,833 positive cases of coronavirus detected by diagnostic tests, with data updated to June 28, with 1,260 cases added since the last communication. The number of admitted patients is 537 and the most serious are 124 who remain in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

In total, 13,902 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 14 days, with 621,240 accumulated cases of coronavirus in total. Using this data shows that the contagion rate in Andalucia is 164.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The active cases of coronavirus in Andalucia are 22,691, all the provinces now have more people cured of Covid-19 than active cases. This data is obtained by subtracting the cases detected by PCR in the last 14 days from the total number of deaths, plus the people who have been discharged.

The cumulative incidence in Andalucia (cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days of the PCR test alone) is 164.2. The rate places the community on a high alert level for contagion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.