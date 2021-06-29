1,500 Motril students take part in domestic violence prevention programme

Motril’s Department for Equality has announced that 1,500 students have taken part in a programme to crack down on domestic violence.

THE ‘Prevention and Awareness Programme for the Eradication of Gender Violence,’ is part of a drive by Motril Council to stamp out domestic violence.

The programme, which involved various workshops teaching respectful relationships and equality, reached 1,500 students from Motril and tackled issues including sexism and domestic violence.

The programme also included a cybercrime and gender talk-workshop aimed at raising awareness of and preventing crimes carried out through the internet, taking into account the gender perspectives.

The lecture was focussed on proper use of the internet and new technologies and was part of an drive to reduce domestic violence in Motril.

Deputy Mayor for Equality, Inmaculada Torres Alaminos said: “The Department for Equality intends to continue working with the educational community and reach higher levels of equality and non-violence.”

The news comes after Spain’s Ministry of Equality last month spoke out following the fifth murder that week of a woman by her partner.

The latest victim was a 48-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her spouse on May 20. They had no young children in common and there were no previous complaints of gender-based violence.

In Barcelona, a 42-year-old woman was also allegedly murdered by her spouse on May 18. They had two minor children in common, and again there were no previous complaints against her murderer.

